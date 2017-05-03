Belgrade Man to Prison for Sexually Abusing Three Children

A man from Belgrade is going to prison for more than six years for sex crimes involving three children.

The Kennebec Journal reports 28-year-old Jacob Hastings pleaded guilty Tuesday to unlawful sexual contact.

All of the children were under the age of 12 at the time of the crimes in 2014.

Hastings also pleaded guilty to assault and criminal trespass for a case in Waterville last year.

The newspaper reports that two of the children were sisters, another was a boy Hastings fondled at a pool in Unity.

Hastings was previously convicted of robbing three convenience stores in Augusta when he was a teenager.