Acadia Tourism Brought $274-Million to Maine Last Year

Tourism in Acadia National Park helped bring in a lot of jobs last year.

A new report from the National Park Service shows that 3.3-million visits in 2016 resulted in $274-million in visitor spending.

That money supported more than 4,000 jobs in the region.

Acadia saw a record number of visitors last year, and was the 8th most visited park in the nation.