A Bit Brighter & Drier Today, Beautiful Thursday

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

We’ll see variably cloudy skies for our Wednesday. A weak cold front will cross the state today giving us a chance for a few widely scattered showers. Showers chance will be greatest over northern locales and minimal elsewhere so expect a drier day overall. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the 50s to around 60° this afternoon. Skies will clear tonight as high pressure builds into the region. Temperatures will drop back to the 30s for nighttime lows.

High pressure will dominate our forecast for Thursday and bring us a beautiful day with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Showers return to the forecast Friday afternoon as our next storm system approaches the area. Low pressure is forecast to pass to our west Friday night into Saturday. This will bring lots of moisture northward into the area resulting in periods of heavy rain Friday night into Saturday. At this point, it looks like we’ll see an average of 1”-3” of rain by later Saturday. Low pressure will move northward through Quebec on Sunday keeping us under the clouds and chance for showers through Sunday. Unfortunately it looks like we will be stuck in a cloudy and showery pattern through much, if not all, of next week.

Today: Variably cloudy and seasonable. A few widely scattered showers possible especially over northern areas. Highs between 52°-62°. West/northwest wind 10-18 MPH.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs between 58°-65°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming southwest.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers developing. Highs in the 50s.

Saturday: Rain likely, possibly heavy at times. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW