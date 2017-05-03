10 Maine School Districts Awarded Instruments as Part of State Pilot Program



Ten Maine school districts will be awarded instruments as part of the Maine Kids Rock! pilot program.

The program was developed between the Maine Department of Education and Little Kids Rock.

They’re a national nonprofit dedicated to giving public school children the opportunity to unlock their inner music makers.

School districts chosen based on their need and proposed program quality include Waterville High School, Medway Middle School, Penobscot Valley High School in Howland, Katahdin Elementary in Staceyville, Central Community Elementary School in Corinth, and Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast.

The program will provide these schools with instruments that are not traditionally found in school bands to encourage more children to take music lessons.

“We found that about 80% of students when given the option to take music classes chose not to. So what we’re really trying to do is say that instead what we could do is teach music that is for every kid, and give instruments to these teachers so they have the ability to teach them,” said Scott Burstein, Director of Teaching & Learning, Little Kids Rock.

“We do a great job with our band, chorus, and string students and we’ve had a challenge of reaching the other 70% of our population. This is really going to open up things for students who are excited about music but don’t have that opportunity to play guitar, or bass, or drums- this is going to be the perfect class for them. It should be great,” said Sue Barre, Director of Waterville High School Band.

Schools in Houlton, Woodstock, Portland, and Rumford will also benefit from the program.

If the program is successful, the state anticipates getting more schools on board.

Education experts say children who study music are more likely to excel in all their studies and are 52% more likely to go to college.