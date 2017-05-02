Wet and Milder Today

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The storm that brought the showery and chilly conditions to Maine yesterday will continue to bring rain and possible isolated thunderstorms to our region today as the storm’s cold front moves across the state. A southerly breeze will cause the temps across Maine to run much milder than they were yesterday as highs likely reach the mid 50s to mid 60s across most of our area. Wednesday will be a bit brighter, but a scattered shower or two may still pop-up as a weak cold front crosses New England. Thursday looks like the pick of the week weather-wise as high pressure moves across our region and brings more sun than clouds to the Pine Tree State along with near seasonable temps. Friday will likely start out dry, but a large upper level low will cause a surface storm to develop to our south. The combination of the upper level storm and the surface storm will likely bring wind and rain to much of the New England beginning later Friday and continuing through at least Saturday.

Today: Mostly cloudy, with periods of rain likely especially during the morning then tapering to showers during the afternoon, south to southwest breeze gusting to near 20 mph and high temps in the mid 50s to mid 60s from north to south.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with possible scattered showers and high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Increasing clouds, with rain likely developing later in the day or at night, with high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Saturday: Blustery, with periods of rain and high temps in the 50s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist