Wet & A Bit Milder Today, Drier & A Bit Brighter Wednesday

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

A cold front will cross the state today giving us periods of rain and possibly an isolated thunderstorm this morning. The rain will be steadiest/heaviest during the morning hours then become more scattered during the afternoon. An upper level trough approaching from the west will keep us under the clouds and the chance for showers through the afternoon and evening hours. South/southwesterly winds will usher milder air into the region today with temperatures reaching the 50s to low 60s for highs. The upper level trough will move into the state tonight continuing our chance for some showers through the overnight with the best chance being over northern locales. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows bottoming out in the 40s.

We’ll see plenty of clouds sticking around for Wednesday as a secondary cold front crosses the state. Clouds will be prevalent Wednesday but some breaks of sunshine cannot be ruled out. As the cold front moves through, we could see a few showers in spots especially over northern areas otherwise it looks like a drier day overall. Temperatures will be seasonable Wednesday with highs in the 50s to near 60°. High pressure will build in on Thursday and bring us a beautiful day with sunshine and highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Showers return to the forecast Friday afternoon as our next storm system approaches the area. This next storm system could bring us some very heavy rainfall Friday night into Saturday with many spots possibly measuring the rain on the order of a couple of inches. We’ll keep an eye on it and keep you posted as we get closer.

Today: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain this morning then tapering to scattered showers this afternoon. Milder with highs between 53°-63°, coolest north. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible, mainly north. Lows between 40°-46°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy and seasonable. A few scattered showers possible especially over northern areas. Highs between 52°-61°. West/northwest wind 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers developing. Highs in the 50s.

Saturday: Rain likely, possibly heavy at times. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW