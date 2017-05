Volunteers Needed for Bangor Area Streamside Cleanup

The Bangor Area Stormwater Group is looking for volunteers.

They are coming up on their 12th Annual Streamside cleanup and stenciling initiative.

There will be several events across the area over the next month starting this weekend in Bangor, Brewer and Hampden.

For more information you should call 951-1871, ask for Cara Belanger.

Email her at [email protected]

Or visit baswg.org/slash-stomp-out-pollution.