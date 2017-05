Van Buren’s Rossignol to Return to UMaine Women’s Basketball Program

The UMaine women’s basketball team will welcome Parise Rossignol back with the team.

The guard from Van Buren, played two seasons with the Black Bears, but left the team a year ago.

She asked coach Amy Vachon if she could return and was given the OK today.

Parise has been playing pickup all winter and wants to play competitively again.

Her dad Matt was also a Black Bear basketball player.