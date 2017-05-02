UMaine Speech Therapy Telepractice Program

Speech therapy students at the University of Maine are gaining valuable, clinical experience without ever having to leave the Orono campus.

Their telepractice program is one of the first of its kind in the United States.

Joy Hollowell shows us why it’s a win-win for both the students and those they are helping.

=====

“I’m going to go ahead and share my screen with you,” says Sydney Trask, clicking on the window of her computer screen. In a corner box, are Dick and his wife Pat. They are learning a new way of communication after Dick suffered a stroke and subsequently aphasia. Aphasia is a disruption in language skills.

The couple lives in rural Western Maine, but thanks to speech therapy telepractice services at the University of Maine’s Department of Communication Services & Disorders Conley Speech and Hearing Center, Dick and Pat are able to access valuable treatment through their computer.

“So it’s time for you to order something good,” says Trask to the couple, pulling up a therapy program the helps Dick with alternative talking techniques.

Pat readily admits, the concept of telemedicine was something new to them.

“No, we hadn’t done any tele-anything,” she says, adding with a laugh, “we had to go buy a lap top or computer so we could do it.”

“OK Dick- describe to me what’s in the picture,” Trask instructs her patient.

Trask is their current speech therapist. She’s a graduate clinician at UMaine who also had to overcome the learning curves that come with cyber therapy.

“I love people and working with people, helping people,” says Trask. “So I was definitely a little concerned that I might not make that connection.”

“We are face to face,” says Pat, “and it’s worked out really well.”

“it was definitely a learning curve at first,” says Brooke Talcott, another UMaine graduate speech therapy clinician. “I don’t really see much of a difference between doing it in person and doing it over the computer.”

The speech therapy telepractice services at UMaine are so unique, they now serve as a model for other academic programs around the country.

“We have the only program in the state that actually trains speech language pathology students at the graduate and undergraduate levels,” says Dr. Judy Walker, Associate Professor at the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, Conley Speech and Hearing Center.

The students work with adults as well as school kids.

“I have some who have autism disorders, also some who have a language, as in receptive or expressive, disorders,” says Gabrielle Papandrea, a UMaine speech therapy graduate clinician. She says the students were quick to grasp the technology used in the therapy sessions, because they’ve been born into that world.

“We’re like the speech therapist in a box,” explains MaryBeth Richards, clinical supervisor of the telepractice program. “The kids come to the speech room at their school, we have an e-helper. We have the ability for parents to observe our sessions while their child is there.”

The UMaine students work with grade school students in Western Maine as well as international students at a school in Fiji. The program itself is supported through several grants. A recent gift will enable the program to continue and expand.

“We’ve recently started some research projects addressing social isolation in adults that had a stroke and subsequently aphasia,” says Walker. “And we are finding that we’re joining people from all over the state and they’re developing friendships and throughout enjoying the group.”

“dick has been able to communicate in a lot of different ways than just speaking,” says Pat, explaining the progress she’s seen since working with the UMaine students. “He draws, he has improved his gestures, it’s much easier to understand what he is trying to tell me.”

She also points out another added advantage of teletherapy.

“Well, especially in Maine in the winter, we don’t have to go out of our home,” says Pat, with Dick nodding in agreement.

Talcott will soon head back to her native state of Massachusetts where she will work with speech therapy patients at a pediatric clinic.

Trask was recently hired on by The Aroostook Medical center. The hospital is hoping she can help to set up a similar speech teletherapy program in the county.

“A lot of the employers are expecting the students to come out with this skill set,” says Richards.

+++++

UMaine’s Speech Therapy program offers clinical service for acquired brain injury, articulation disorders, progressive diseases, language disorders, voice disorders, aphasia, assistive technology, fluency disorders, swallowing disorders, and communication groups.

Clients participate in one-on-one therapy sessions as well as group settings.

For more information, you can call 581-2003 or log onto http://umaine.edu/telespeech/