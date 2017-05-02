WATCH LIVE

The Results are In: Do You Think the Wall along the US-Mexico Border will be Built? 

May 2, 20172:52 AM EDT
Features, Question of the Day
The results are in! We wanted to know yesterday:
 
Do you think the wall along the US – Mexico border will be built?
 
 
RESULTS:
 
YES: 57% (520 VOTES)
 
NO: 43% (395 VOTES)
 
TOTAL VOTES: 915 votes
 
Stay tuned for our new Question of the Day!
