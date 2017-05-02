Rockland Man Tased After Police Say He Fought Them, Had Loaded Gun

A Rockland man has been arrested after police say they had to take a loaded gun away from him.

22-year-old Stephan Nicholls Jr. has been charged with Domestic Violence Assault, Criminal Display of a Firearm, Disorderly Conduct and Failing to Submit to Arrest.

Police say they received a domestic assault complaint over the weekend.

They say when they knocked on the door of the Ocean Street residence Nicholls answered the door with a loaded .45 caliber handgun.

Police say they then had to wrestle him to the ground and knock the gun away when he ignored their orders, finally getting the best of him with a taser.