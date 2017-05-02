Public Hearings Focus on Mental Illness in Augusta

Public hearings will take place in Augusta today on several bills focusing around mental illness.

A 2015 state report found that one in five Maine adults reported having a mental illness.

One bill proposes creating crisis intervention teams that would work with law enforcement agencies.

Another piece of proposed legislation would make occupational therapy services eligible for MaineCare reimbursement for those with mental illness.

A third would restore the ability for individuals with mental illness to access community support services under MaineCare.