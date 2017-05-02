Project for New Emergency Shelter Outside Downtown Portland

The city of Portland wants to build a new emergency shelter that could be located outside of downtown.

Officials say it would likely require a large piece of land not available in the middle of the city.

The building would be located near bus lines to allow access downtown.

The project is still in its early stages, but some officials wonder if there is a need for a more modern facility.

“In trying to be systematic about it the city said, well why don’t we look at the zoning first? And that’s kind of where we are right now. And at the same time Health and Human Services has done some very basic, conceptual, what a new shelter would look like based on what they see in other places.” Says Jeff Levine, the Planning and Urban Development Director.

The city says the finished product is still several years away.