Phone Scam Targets Maine Veterans

A warning for Maine veterans… Beware of a scam where impostors attempt to imitate the Veterans Choice Program phone line.
In the scam a phone line has been set up to mimic the VCP phone line.
They are using numbers that are very similar to fool people.
The real number starts 1-866.
The fake starts 1-800.
Officials say the frauds will offer a 100 dollar rebate, and will *NOT* say the caller has reached the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs or the VCP phone line.
If you think you have been targeted you should call the real number, 1-866-606-8198.