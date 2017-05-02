WATCH LIVE

Phone Scam Targets Maine Veterans

May 2, 20174:17 PM EDT
A warning for Maine veterans… Beware of a scam where impostors attempt to imitate the Veterans Choice Program phone line.
In the scam a phone line has been set up to mimic the VCP phone line.

They are using numbers that are very similar to fool people.

The real number starts 1-866.

The fake starts 1-800.

Officials say the frauds will offer a 100 dollar rebate, and will *NOT* say the caller has reached the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs or the VCP phone line.

If you think you have been targeted you should call the real number, 1-866-606-8198.

