National Monument Debate: Governor LePage Testifies in DC

Governor LePage told members of Congress Tuesday why the designation of the Katahdin Woods and Waters as a national monument is a bad thing.

He testified at a House Subcommittee on Federal Lands hearing in Washington, DC regarding the use of the Antiquities Act.

Tuesday’s hearing comes in the wake of an executive order signed by President Trump, which calls for a review of all national monuments.

Lucas St. Clair, President of Elliotsville Plantation, which donated land for the monument, testified too.

He says Katahdin Woods and Waters is a model of how the Antiquities Act should work and that the people of Maine support it.

But Governor LePage says President Obama violated federal law when he approved it last summer.

“East Millinocket voted 63% to 37% against it. Medway voted 71% to 29% against it. Patten voted 70% to 30% against it,” said Governor LePage. Unfortunately, the former President and National Park Service didn’t let these facts get in the way. Instead, they sided with special interest groups over the views of Maine people and state law.”

“We had dozens of outreach meetings, one-on-one conversations and public forums dating back to 2011 and before,” said Lucas St. Clair. “In October, Maine bolstered critical insight, and asked for their opinion about the national monument. 72% say they support the Katahdin Woods and Waters.”

There has been some confusion about whether or not the Katahdin Monument falls under the President’s order for review because it focuses on monuments more than 100,000 acres. Katahdin Woods is 87,500 acres.