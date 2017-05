Local Author Writes Book on Legendary Coach Roger Reed

The life and career of Roger Reed is being put on the pages of a new book. Bill Sawtelle is at it again. The writer, from Brownville, has written books on legends like Matt Rossignol, George Wentworth and others.

The book about the legendary coach took about six months to write. It will be released this summer.

Sawtelle has written over 50 books, many of them about small towns and local landmarks.