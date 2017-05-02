LePage Testifies in DC Against Katahdin Woods and Waters Monument Designation

Governor LePage is in Washington, voicing his opposition to the designation of the Katahdin Woods and Waters as a national monument.

He testified at a House Subcommittee on Federal Lands hearing regarding the use of the Antiquities Act of 1906 to create monuments.

Lucas Saint Clair, President of Elliotsville Plantation, which donated land for the monument, was there as well.

He says Katahdin Woods and Waters is a model of how the Antiquities Act should work.

The hearing comes in the wake of an executive order signed by President Trump, which calls for a review of all national monuments.

“I will tell you this. The states manage their forest land much better than the federal government does,” said Governor LePage.

There has been some confusion about whether or not the Katahdin Monument falls under the order because it focuses on monuments more than 100,000 acres. Katahdin Woods is 87,500 acres.

Governor LePage believes President Obama violated federal law when he approved Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument last summer.