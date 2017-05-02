Legislation Takes Aim at Wage Disparity Bewteen Maine Men & Women

A bill before state lawmakers would ban employers in Maine from asking prospective employees how much they earned at their previous job.

It also takes aim at the wage disparity between men and women.

The US Department of Labor says Maine women make 79-cents for every dollar earned by men.

The bill’s sponsor says the problem’s perpetuated when employers tie women’s salaries to their wages at previous jobs.

“That’s regardless of college education, regardless of experience, and I personally have been working on this for thirty years, and I am really tired of it. It just feels like a basic fairness issue. As a result of lower wages over a lifespan, women wind up with fewer social security dollars, fewer savings in their personal savings account and at much more risk to land in poverty at the end of a life where they worked just as hard or harder as their male peers,” said Sen. Cathy Breen, (D) the bill’s sponsor.

If the bill becomes law, asking an employee their previous salary would be a violation of the Maine Human Rights Act.

It would also ban employers from prohibiting employees from discussing their wages with other employees.