Husson Students Showcase Artwork

Husson University students are putting their artwork on display.

The Hart Art Studio hosted the exhibit on campus Tuesday.

More than 300 pieces were featured, from paintings and photography to graphic design and computer aided drafting.

It’s all part of a collaboration between Husson’s College of Science and Humanities and the New England School of Communications.

Kathi Smith, an assistant studio arts professor at Husson, says students learn a great deal about what it means to be an artist through this intensive curriculum.

“So they come in feeling a little nervous to begin with and then as they start moving through the studio process, they gain a ton of experience and also confidence,” said Smith. “Having them come in at the end of the semester to see their work on display, it really wows them and they feel proud and we want them to feel proud.”

Faculty say events like this are a great opportunity for students to network with members of the community and display their art in a public forum.