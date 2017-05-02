Governor LePage to Testify Regarding Antiquities Act of 1906

Governor LePage will be in Washington today; he’s scheduled to testify at a house subcommittee on federal lands hearing regarding the use of the Antiquities Act of 1906 to create monuments.

President Obama used that act to permanently preserve more land and water using national monument designations than any other president.

Among them, The Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument.

Governor LePage believes President Obama violated federal law when he approved the national monument in August.

The Governor says he, along with Maine citizens and lawmakers, did not want the monument, but the president approved it anyway.