Eagle Scout Project Ends with New Dugouts for Old Town Little League

Little Leaguers in Old Town have one of their own to thank for a some much needed additions to their field.

For years the Old Town Rec Little League field didn’t have dugouts. Instead, players like Adam Blackie sat on open air benches.

A few years ago he set out to change that.

For his Eagle Scout project the Old Town High School Senior decided to build a pair for the field.

With the help of some local sponsors was able to finish them off at the end of last summer.

Tuesday night the first games on the newly upgraded field were played.

“I really feel like it was a good place to give back being that I’ve been here since first grade” he said. “Old Town can use this field for tournaments in Little League and stuff. It feels good. I’m glad it’s being used for regular-season play. I just feel like they take pride in this field.”

He says after high school he plans to head to the University of Maine Machias to continue his education