Concerns Over Seasonal Foreign Worker Visas

When the tourism season comes around, many Maine businesses need a little extra help. H-2-B visas handed out to foreign workers has, so far, lightened the burden for places like the Bar Harbor Inn.

“For years we’ve had a shortage of local workers so we’ve relied on this H-2B program to bring in foreign workers. They’ve been working here for years and they are definitely part of the Witham family,” said Patrick Morgan, President of Witham Family Hotels.

Currently, a cap of 66 thousand visas are distributed throughout the US every fiscal year. Come summer time, some Maine seasonal businesses are often last in line to receive visas for their workers.

“We tend to open later than a lot of seasonal properties because of the weather up here. We don’t file to get the workers as early as some other properties.”

Folks at Bar Harbor Inn says they aren’t worried about not receiving visas for their workers. The trouble comes when their arrival takes too long.

“Historically, it’s been a question of when, not if. So the longer delay makes it more difficult. It’s amazing, it’s pretty encouraging that people throughout this business come forward and do extra work. So you’ll find on a weekend when we are busy that people from our laundry company or people from accounting are all pitching in.”

A provision in the government funding bill has been added to increase the cap of H-2b Visas handed down this year. However, there is another concern that affects employers using the program.

“This year is a little different because in past years there was something called a ‘returning worker exemption,’ which allowed, effectively, for workers that come back year after year, which is about 80% of our visa workers, that they wouldn’t be counted against the cap.”

The exemption has been removed this year, making it harder for places like the Bar Harbor Inn to fill their job openings for the upcoming summer.

“If we could get a steady supply of local workers, we’d be thrilled. But that simply isn’t the case so we have to use this, and it’s worked well in the past and hopefully it works out this year as well.”

The government funding bill is expected to be voted on Friday.