Bangor Savings Bank Holds 2017 Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive

The fight to end hunger in Maine starts with PB and J.

Bangor Savings Bank’s Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive has begun.

Donations of the popular spreads can be dropped off inside any Bangor Savings Branch until the end of this month.

The first drive was held in 2012 to provide food pantries in Maine with high protein food items, which are often in short supply and high demand.

Mainer’s have donated 30,000 jars of PB and J through the drive over the last three years.

“It is just remarkable how many donations we get, how many people come in,” said Lisa Bird, Community Outreach Manager for Bangor Savings Bank. “Last year was a record year, where we collected over 12,000 jars. And we hope to collect even more than that this year.”

The bank will also donate an additional two jars of peanut butter and jelly for every ‘selfless selfie’ taken by a person donating to their branches.

You can e-mail selfies to social-media-at-bangor-dot-com.