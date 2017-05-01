WWI Vet’s Murals Still Adorn Walls of Belfast Businesses

The art of a World War I veteran appearing throughout Belfast has garnered some newfound attention.

Lionel Sylvester took up oil painting while sick during World War I.

“He was mustard gassed in the foxholes and ended up in the hospital in Europe, and the Red Cross brought in some oil paints for him to use,” said Sylvester’s grandson Vance Peters.

In 1940 he settled in Maine.

“Every time I look at it I say it feels like home,” said Marianne Williams, a realtor at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate in Belfast.

One of his murals has adorned the wall of the Better Homes and Gardens since the early 40s.

“We’ve always come here when we were kids and looked at it. It’s always here,” said Jackie Francis, Sylvester’s niece.

That office is about to undergo a major renovation which will involve covering the mural up, but also preserving it under a special foam.

“Should somebody else buy this building or something else come in here, they can take the wall down and the wall art will still be there,” said Michelle Ridley, manager at Better Homes and Gardens.

“They’ll be covered up. Maybe they’ll be uncovered again one day,” said Williams.

You can see more of Sylvester’s work throughout Belfast including here at Darby’s restaurant.

“The history is big part of it, so when people ask when they see the paintings we can say when you travel across the bridge, look to your right, and that’s what it used to look like,” said Cory Chase, owner of Darby’s.

Sylvester died in 1945, before grandson Vance Peters was born. But Peters sees many parallels in his life, in his military service and especially his art.

“It’s great. It all kind of comes together for me. I’ve always thought he was a hero and idol, even though not meeting him. But to see that so many people knew about his paintings is very cool, very cool. I’m very proud of it,” said Peters.