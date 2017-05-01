Warehouse Fire Responsible For Market’s Produce Shortage

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A warehouse fire that destroyed a tractor trailer has caused a shortage of produce for a Maine supermarket chain.

The Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2p0uN14) that a fire at a Hannaford supermarket distribution center in South Portland destroyed one of the market’s refrigerated tractor-trailers on Wednesday. Company spokesman Eric Bloom says there have been delays with fresh items and low inventories in stores.

Bloom adds that the company is working to reroute items from other locations like New York.

Authorities say all of the 80 employees who were in the warehouse when the blaze started made it out safely.

Fire officials say the fire started in the truck’s refrigerator pump.

___

Information from: Portland Press Herald,