Volunteers Needed for Maine Bumble Bee Atlas

May 1, 20173:20 PM EDT
Local News

The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife seeks volunteers to assist in the Maine Bumble Bee Atlas.

It’s a five-year statewide survey looking to document the different species of bumble bees in Maine.

Volunteers are wanted to fill survey gaps in Aroostook, Washington, Hancock, and northern Penobscot counties.

The first workshop will be held next Saturday at the University of Maine.

A second will be held Saturday, June10th at Houlton High School.

The workshops are free. They go from nine to four.

You need to pre-register.

To do that, e-mail Beth Swartz at beth.swartz @maine.gov.

