UPDATE: Governor LePage Files Lawsuit Against Maine’s Attorney General

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) – Maine’s Republican governor says he is suing the state’s Democratic attorney general because she’s refusing to represent the administration in court cases for political reasons.

Gov. Paul LePage says Attorney General Janet Mills has repeatedly refused to represent the administration in court cases she doesn’t agree with politically.

LePage announced on Monday that he filed the “abuse of power” lawsuit in Kennebec County Superior Court.

The governor says Mills’ actions have resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in outside attorney fees that Maine taxpayers are shouldering.

Mills released a statement in response, it reads in part “The Attorney General has never denied the Governor the ability to retain outside counsel in any particular matter…..

The governor has wasted state resources by hiring a lawyer to file a frivolous law suit, complaining that he cannot do exactly what we have told him he can do.”