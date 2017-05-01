UMaine To Host International Potato Disease Summit In Fall

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The University of Maine will convene a forum about potato diseases this fall that’s expected to draw scientists from all over the U.S. and Europe.

The Potato Disease Summit will be held in Bangor on Nov. 9. The university says the event will bring together plant pathologists, researchers and scientists from the Netherlands, Scotland and several U.S. states.

UMaine officials say the event will focus on two bacteria that threaten the potato industry around the world. UMaine president Susan Hunter says the university is bringing scientists together to respond to a situation that threatens the industry at large.

The event will take place at Cross Insurance Center. It’s also expected to draw regulatory officials and potato seed growers and buyers.