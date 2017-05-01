Two Dead Following Crash on Route 1 in Warren

Authorities say two people have died after a three vehicle crash in Warren this morning.
It happened on Route 1 near the intersection of Stirling Road around 6:30.
Police say 57-year old Kenneth Chipman, III of Warren was traveling northbound when his vehicle crossed the center line.
His car collided with an SUV driven by 32-year old Evan Aurelio of Winterport, spinning that vehicle…police say Chipman”s car then struck an SUV driven by 67-year old Cheryl Brimson of Rockport.
We’re told Chipman and Brimson were killed instantly.
Aurelio and Brimson’s husband, a passenger in her vehicle, were taken by ambulance to a local hospital and later released.
The road remains closed at this time as the investigation continues.