The Results are In: Should EBT Cards be Used Outside of Maine?
May 1, 2017
3:59 AM EDT
News Desk
Features
,
Question of the Day
The results are in! We wanted to know over the weekend:
Should E-B-T cards be used outside of Maine?
RESULTS:
YES: 11% (140 VOTES)
NO: 89% (1,131 VOTES)
TOTAL VOTES: 1,271 votes
Stay tuned for our new Question of the Day!
