Swanville Woman Sentenced for Stabbing Boyfriend

A Swanville woman has been sentenced to two and a half months in jail for stabbing her boyfriend, according to Village Soup.

26-year-old Michelle Sheaffer was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Police were called to a Swanville home in March and told someone had been stabbed.

They later found out a family argument wound up with Sheaffer stabbing her boyfriend in the buttock with a kitchen knife.

Police say when they tried to arrest her, Sheaffer bit an officer’s hand.