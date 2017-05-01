Summer Food Assistance Program Funded in Presque Isle

A program to feed Presque Isle children during the 20 days where there is no food assistance, has been funded.

The Summer Gap Feeding Program was created to help with Food Insecurity.

Presque Isle High School goes back to school earlier than the middle and elementary schools.

That means the school run food program ends for those students.

The United Way of Aroostook and the Aroostook Medical Center asked the community for support, and the community came through.

“We’ve received cash donations we’ve received calls from volunteers we’ve received volunteers wanting to help prepare the food as well as distribute the food we’ve also received different organizations that really have not been part of United Way’s work come to us things like cereal drives, snack drives, things like that which really just everyone brings what they can and at the end we have the solution.” Says United Way Executive Director, Sherry Locke.

“It happened really quickly and right now obviously it doesn’t really feel like summer out and so it was kind of more difficult to wrap your mind around that summer was coming and we need to have a solution for this problem now.” Says Community Health Specialist Jamie Guerrette.

Twenty Organizations or individuals stepped forward to help fund the project.