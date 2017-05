Skowhegan Man Dies After Head On Crash in Monmouth

A Skowhegan man died Friday night after a head on collision in Monmouth.

Police say 68-year-old Robert Saveall was driving west on Route 202 when his motorcycle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle.

The other driver was not injured.

Monmouth police are still trying to locate next of kin but have been unsuccessful.

Saveall was a homeless veteran who had just moved into a shelter in Lewiston.

The investigation continues.