Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival Coming Back for 2nd Year

The Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival is coming back for a second year.

It’s set for Saturday, September 2nd.

There will be live music and plenty of cold beer.

You can get tickets at Skowhegancraftbrewfest.com.

General admission tickets are forty-dollars in advance, forty-five at the door.

Designated driver ticket options are also available.

All proceeds from the festival will benefit town-wide revitalization projects.