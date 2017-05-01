Senior Watch: Body & Mind Adult Fitness/Wellness Camp

Caitlin Caserta the Assistant Director for Fitness at University of Maine Campus Recreation is in to talk about their upcoming Body and Mind Adult Fitness/Wellness Camp.

The camps is age 55+ and is a day of fitness and fun.

Body and Mind Adult Fitness/Wellness Camp will include wellness, fitness and falls risk assestments, ideas for safe anywhere workouts, meal planning, and more.

The two camp dates are Friday, May 19th and Saturday, June 3rd.

They run from 9 am to 4 pm.

The camp costs $32 per day.

Lunch and snacks will be included.

To register you can call 581-1082 or register in person at New Balance Student Recreation on campus.

If you have any questions you can contact Kristie Deschesne at [email protected]