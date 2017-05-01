Rainy & Cool Today, Showers & Milder Tuesday

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

A warm front will be approaching from the south and west today while low pressure moves into the Great Lakes region. This will bring us a wet and cool Monday. We’ll see periods of rain throughout the day with the steadiest and heaviest rain falling across the northern half of the state. With the warm front staying to our south, that means we’ll be on the cool side of the front making for a very cool day today. The combination of the clouds, rain and a southeasterly breeze will keep temperatures well below average today with highs holding steady in the upper 30s to lower 40s for most locales. Low pressure will push an occluded front towards the state tonight continuing to bring us periods of rain through the overnight hours. Temperatures will hold steady through the overnight with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

The occluded front will cross the state during the day Tuesday giving us scattered showers during the day. South/southwesterly winds will usher milder air into the region Tuesday with high temperatures reaching the mid-50s to mid-60s. We’ll see plenty of clouds sticking around for Wednesday as the storm pulls away from the region. Moisture wrapping around the departing storm will provide us with plenty of clouds. An upper level disturbance crossing the state could give us a few showers Wednesday especially during the morning otherwise it looks like a drier day overall. Temperatures will be seasonable Wednesday with highs in the 50s to near 60°. High pressure will build in on Thursday and bring us a beautiful day with sunshine and highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Showers return to the forecast Friday afternoon.

Today: Periods of rain. Cool with high temperatures between 39°-46°. Southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Lows between 37°-45°. Southeast wind around 10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Milder with highs between 53°-64°, coolest north. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW