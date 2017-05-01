Penquis: School Readiness

Sue Burgess from Penquis stopped by the TV5 studios to talk about the Head Start program and the importance of school readiness.

School Readiness-

· Head Start is leader in the early childhood and defines school readiness as children having the skills, knowledge and attitudes necessary for success in school and for later learning and life.

· Penquis Child Development has school readiness goals that cover the five essential areas of child development and early learning-Language and literacy, general knowledge, approaches toward learning, physical well-being and motor development and social and emotional development.

· Throughout each day these goals are part of the Early Head Start and Head Start day from being welcomed to the classroom, to breakfast and teeth brushing, to circle time and learning centers, to outside physical activity and many opportunities for social interactions with peers and supportive adults. 6 of our programs are collaborations with public schools to partner with them to provide Pre-K programs in the public schools before children transition to kindergarten.

· Families are essential partners in accomplishing the goals of school readiness. First and foremost, families are the child first and most important teachers. Staff meet with families to discuss their child’s progress and development and to insure that they have the resources and support they need to provide a healthy, safe and nurturing environment in which to raise their

· Penquis Child Development follows the philosophy that in the earliest years of life, all areas of development are inter-related and are dependent on the child’s relationships with attentive, responsive, loving adults. Low adult to child ratios and consistent, well trained and supported staff are critical elements in insuring children make progress in all areas of development.

We have 6 centers that offer full day full year EHS & HS childcare to families who are income eligible. We also partner with 6 Pre-k programs throughout Penobscot, Piscataquis and Knox counties to all families who wish to enroll preschool children. We continue to offer both Early Head Start and Head Start part day programs for income eligible families. We have openings in all our programs and enrollment for Pre-K programs can begin now.

More information about Penquis Child Development and all of the Penquis programs is available on the Penquis website-Penquis.org>