Officials Consider Offering Free Bangor Guide Books

Area officials are hoping a few strategically placed additions to the Bangor Waterfront will be a business booster.

The Bangor Daily News wants to publish a booklet that would serve as a guide to tourists who are considering stopping at a near by shop or restaurant.

They are working with the city Parks and Rec Department to put old newspaper dispensers to use in high traffic areas.

“As people visit waterfront area events there is a tendency to gravitate towards businesses that are immediately visible, but as you know there is a wealth of businesses all around the area that could benefit from all of those visitors” said Matt Schabe of the Bangor Daily News. “So, we are giving everyone an opportunity to benefit from the crowds.”

“We’re looking at some locations around Railroad Street as well as some locations on Front Street” said Parks and Rec Director Tracy Willette. “That tends to be heaviest area of pedestrian traffic during most events. Whether it’s at the Darlings Waterfront Pavilion or just on the riverfront in general those seem good locations.”

The guides would all be free.

The matter went before the city Government Operations Committee Monday and will go to the full council for vote next week.