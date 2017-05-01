NESCOM Students Interview Korean War Era Vets

“The most important thing about our veterans is to remember them and say their names and they’re never forgotten if we continue to say their names.”

Students from the New England School of Communications at Husson University interviewed 4 Korean War Era veterans. The stories of the former military member are now being stored as part of the Library of Congress’ Veteran History Project.

“It was truly an honor just being able to actually meet her, and sit down with her. Great experience getting to know her story and knowing her story is going to be carried on through the Library of Congress.”

Instructors at NESCOM say that interviewing veterans gives them history and perspective on a war that does not always receive the recognition it deserves.

“Students aren’t just learning about the Korean War. They now are going to permanently have a face about not only the Korean conflict, but really about veteran’s issues in general.”

As for the veterans, a chance to have their stories passed on to generations to come is something they take great pride in.

“It’s good to be able to be able to have it out there. And it’s interesting to just be here and associate it with the military men no matter what service they are in.”

And while students in NESCOM learned more about their future professions, they also gained a deeper appreciation for the people who served their country.

“Thank your veterans. Those that you know, thank them for their service, let them know you are there for them if they need or want to talk that you are there and you’re somebody that they can come to. I think that is most important.”