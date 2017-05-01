Mystery Reader Week at Bangor Pre-K School

It is Mystery Reader’s Week at Hilltop School in Bangor.

Monday morning, a familiar face from WABI surprised the Pre-K students.

Arielle Whooley was invited to read- Oh Say, Can You Say What’s the Weather Today?

Each year, the Bangor school invites the community as well as family members of students to come into the classroom and read.

The students have no idea who the mystery reader is until they walk in that morning.

In addition to reading from the classic Dr. Seuss series, Arielle also talked to the kids about weather and how it is forecast.

“It’s a very exciting week,” says Stacy Shaffer, Executive Director, Hilltop School. “We all look forward to it all year. And it’s a great opportunity for the children to meet people that they might not otherwise have a chance to meet. Enjoy some fun stories and also illustrate the importance of reading.”

Bangor City Councilman Ben Sprague and a local pastor also read to Hilltop students Monday morning.