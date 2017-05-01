Maple Syrup Producers Contend With Weather Fluctuations

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Northeast maple syrup season has wrapped up with producers in Vermont, the country’s biggest maple producing state, reporting average yields, after contending with fluctuating weather.

The official tally from the U.S. Department of Agriculture doesn’t come out until June. But Vermont’s maple expert says producers who tapped early to take advantage of January and February warmups had an average season.

Last year Vermont produced a record amount of syrup at 1.9 million gallons.

In Maine, the president of the Maine Maple Producers Association says syrup production was average to slightly below average this year because of the poor weather.

Officials say New Hampshire producers had an average to just-below-average season.