Man Identified in Fatal Old Town Meth Lab Explosion

We now know the name of the man found dead following a meth lab bust in Old Town.

50-year-old Jeffrey Miller was found at an Old Town home on Brunswick Street Thursday afternoon, as drug agents were investigating a meth lab nearby.

He had recently been released from jail after serving a sentence for making meth at a Hammond Street apartment in Bangor.

Police believe he was in the apartment when the fire started and may have died from injuries sustained there.

The State Medical Examiner’s office is awaiting toxicology tests before determining Miller’s cause of death.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the Old Town meth lab.