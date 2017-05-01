Little Sun, Scattered Showers and Milder Tuesday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The storm that brought the showery and chilly conditions to Maine today will continue to slide northeast into southeastern Quebec tonight. The storm will continue to bring on and off showers and possible isolated thundershowers to our region tonight and Tuesday as the storms warm front moves across our area late tonight followed by the trailing cold front tomorrow. Skies will brighten a bit tomorrow and that along with a southerly breeze will cause the temps across Maine to run much milder than they are today as highs likely reach the mid 50s to mid 60s across most of our area. Wednesday will be a bit brighter, but a scattered shower or two may still pop-up as a weak cold front crosses New England. Thursday looks like the pick of the week weather-wise as high pressure moves across our region and brings more sun than clouds to the Pine Tree State along with near seasonable temps. Friday will likely start out dry, but a large upper level low will cause a surface storm to develop to our south. The combination of the upper level storm and the surface storm will likely bring wind and rain to much of the New England beginning later Friday and continuing through at least Saturday.

Tonight: Periods of showers, patchy fog and a southeast breeze around 10 mph, with low temps in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered showers likely and a south to southwest breeze gusting to near 20 mph and high temps in the mid 50s to mid 60s from north to south.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with possible scattered showers and high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Increasing clouds, with rain likely developing later in the day or at night, with high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Saturday: Blustery, with periods of rain and high temps in the 50s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist