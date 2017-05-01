Ice Out Declared at Moosehead Lake

“Ice out” has been declared at Moosehead Lake–meaning the arrival of spring for many in the region.

Officials say there are still large chunks of ice floating around the lake which could be dangerous to boaters.

Boaters should use caution in isolated areas where they could be trapped by moving ice.

Elsewhere in our state, ice out began the first week of April but a cold snap during the third week has delayed many lakes from opening up in south central Maine.

Photos courtesy: Currier’s Flying Service

