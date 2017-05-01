I Love My Pet: Monday, May 1, 2017

On Monday’s I Love My Pet, we met Molly.

Molly lives in Etna with her owner Lindas.

She is 2 and half years old.

Molly was adopted from Bangor Humane Society.

She is a lap cat, and is very affectionate.

When Molly sits by the phone she takes the receiver off the hook.

Winston is looking for a forever home, he’s that the Kennebec Valley Humane Society.

Winston is a big goofy pooch, who is obsessed with people.

He does need a home where he is the only pet and no children under the age of 12.

Winston also need an owner who will teach him his boundaries and help him learn.

His adopting fee is $100.

If you would like to adopt Winston or another animal from the Kennebec Valley Humane Society please call 626-3491 or log on pethavenlane.org.

To have your pet featured, send us a photo by e-mail to [email protected] , put “attention I Love My Pet” in the subject line, or you can mail it to WABI-TV5, attention I Love My Pet, 35 Hildreth Street, Bangor 04401, include a self-addressed, stamped envelope if you’d like your picture returned.

Be sure to include your name, your pet’s name and tells us what makes them so special.