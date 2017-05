Healthy Acadia: AmeriCorps VISTA

This Morning on Healthy Acadia, we learned more about AmeriCorps VISTA, a national service program that is designed to fight poverty through local organizations to do anti-poverty work.

Healthy Acadia is hiring in both Hancock and Washington Counties for AmeriCorps VISTAs to do this kind of work! Positions start this summer. Contact Katie Freedman for more info: [email protected] or 667-7171