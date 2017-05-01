Gas Prices Down Slightly In Parts Of Northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gas prices have gone down slightly in parts of northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey of Vermont gas stations shows the average price of gas went down 2.1 cents to $2.41 per gallon last week. In Maine, the average price went down 1.2 cents, to $2.38 per gallon. The price in New Hampshire stayed flat at $2.33 per gallon.

Elsewhere, the national average fell 3.7 cents to $2.38 per gallon. That’s an increase of 5.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 15.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.