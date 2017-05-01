Families of Cold Case Victims Ask for Increased Public Awareness of Unsolved Cases

Families of cold case victims are asking the state to change the law regarding victims’ rights to help improve communication among families, investigators, and the media.

Their hope is to increase public awareness of unsolved murder and missing persons cases so they may one day find the closure they need.

“We might not think it can happen to us, but I guarantee one thing, it can happen to anybody that’s in this room right now. You walk in and think that you’re walking in the house and you’re going to see your daughter, your wife, your son- and they aren’t there,” said Moreau.

Richard Moreau is too familiar with that gut-wrenching feeling. His 17-year-old daughter Kimberly went missing 31 years ago in Jay.

He’s been advocating for change in how investigators share information and communicate with families of cold case victims ever since. And he’s not alone.

“Communication has been next to nil, I’m going to be honest.”

Linda Perkins’ husband, Ludger Belanger, went hunting 41 years ago in Knox County and never returned.

“I called and I’ve talked to the people over there at the AG’s office and never got much response except that my case is old and that they’re going to focus on more recent cases,” said Perkins.

Proposed legislation would require at least annual communication between the law enforcement agency in charge of the investigation and the family about the status of the case, unless the family requests otherwise.

The bill would also require the Department of Public Safety to establish a publicly accessible website that contains information about open, or unsolved murders and missing person cases. But the Chief of the Maine State Police says there’s already a similar website up and running.

He says it was one of the first tasks completed by the Unsolved Homicide Unit, which has been in operation for 14 months.

He also takes issue with the measure because it requires the Department of Public Safety to update the press yearly about these unsolved crimes.

“If this were the case, then with just over 100 cases in Maine, on average we might be conducting a press conference every other business day. We estimate that it would take one full time Sergeant or Lieutenant to prepare for and conduct these press conferences,” said Col. Robert Williams, Maine State Police Chief.

Maine State Police and the Attorney General’s Office oppose the legislation because they say while they believe it is well-intentioned, it will ultimately hinder and compromise the integrity of criminal investigations.

If the bill is approved, it would also allow victims’ families to request federal investigators to get involved if their case has remained unsolved for 10 years.