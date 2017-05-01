Cloudy With Rain To Start The Work Week

We’ve got a wet start to the work week with periods of rain today as low pressure moves into the Great Lakes region. Temperatures will be cool with highs mainly in the low to mid-40s. Showers stick with us Tuesday with milder temperatures as highs climb into the mid-50s to mid-60s.Sunshine returns by Wednesday. High temps will be cooler only topping out in the mid 50s to low 60s, which is about average for this time of year. Thursday will stay dry as well with high temps in the mid 50s to mid 60s. By the end of the work week, we will be tracking out next weather maker to bring another round of showers for Friday and possibly into the weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 6-8mph.

Tuesday: Scattered showers with highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the low 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s

Friday: Showers possible with highs in the 50s to low 60s