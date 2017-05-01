Businesses Posted ‘No Gun Zones’ Could be Liable if Violent Altercation Were to Occur

Business owners that post signs declaring ‘Gun Free Zones’ might be held responsible for the safety of their patrons if a violent altercation were to occur.

That’s if a proposed bill is passed.

It would give responsible gun owners the right to sue the person that barred them from being armed on the property should they be attacked by someone else.

MaryAnne Kinney’s bill is meant to give anyone who can legally carry a recourse if they are injured in a gun free zone in an event that could have been prevented had they been armed.

It’s based on a similar Tennessee law that took effect last year.

“Families might have some sort of recourse to say if you had allowed for my family member to be able to carry their firearm and defend themselves- or even if they’re not the ones that are carrying, if someone else carries- we see over and over again, the good guy with the gun can stop the bad guy with the gun almost every time. And you have a lot less deaths and injuries as a result,” said Rep. Kinney, (R) the bill’s sponsor.

If approved, it would not affect certain locations and properties such as schools or bars as they are protected by Maine law.